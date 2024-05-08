Man, 3-year-old girl on bicycles struck by car in Chicago's South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two bicyclists, one of them a 3-year-old girl, were hit by a car and seriously injured in the South Loop Wednesday evening.

The cyclists were struck at Roosevelt Road and Wabash Avenue, the Chicago Fire Department said.

One, a 44-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The 3-year-old girl was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital.

Both were in serious-to-critical condition.

Further details were not immediately available.