Man, 3-year-old girl on bicycles struck by car in Chicago's South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two bicyclists, one of them a 3-year-old girl, were hit by a car and seriously injured in the South Loop Wednesday evening.
The cyclists were struck at Roosevelt Road and Wabash Avenue, the Chicago Fire Department said.
One, a 44-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The 3-year-old girl was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital.
Both were in serious-to-critical condition.
Further details were not immediately available.