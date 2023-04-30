Mamie Till-Mobley statue unveiled at Argo Community High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Saturday a southwest suburban high school unveiled a statue honoring Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till. Till was the 14-year-old who was lynched by a white mob in Mississippi in 1955.

Till-Mobley insisted her son's casket be open for everyone to see what happened to him. She later became instrumental in the fight for civil rights.

Now her legacy is forever sealed in bronze. Artist Sonja Henderson started sculpting the 850-pound statue in 2021, using hundreds of pounds of clay.

It is now displayed outside her alma mater, Argo Community High School.

"Mamie Till-Mobley's bravery was felt and is still felt across the nation. She personalized strength and anction and showed up," said Illinois Sen. Kimberly Lightford.

Argo Community HIgh School is also establishing the Mamie Till-Mobley Memorial Scholarship Fund to support graduates who demonstrate social justice and giving back to their communities.