Chicago college hosting event to celebrate first day of Kwanza

Malcolm X College hosting first day of Kwanza celebration

CHICAGO (CBS) -- During the first day of Kwanzaa, celebrations are happening throughout Chicago.

Malcolm X College is hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include a procession and drum roll.

The theme for this year's celebration is building and sustaining community one principle at a time.

Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa is dedicated to a different principle and today's principle is Umoja, which means unity.