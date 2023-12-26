Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago college hosting event to celebrate first day of Kwanza

/ CBS Chicago

Malcolm X College hosting first day of Kwanza celebration
Malcolm X College hosting first day of Kwanza celebration 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- During the first day of Kwanzaa, celebrations are happening throughout Chicago.

Malcolm X College is hosting an event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include a procession and drum roll.

The theme for this year's celebration is building and sustaining community one principle at a time.

Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa is dedicated to a different principle and today's principle is Umoja, which means unity. 

First published on December 26, 2023 / 9:12 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.