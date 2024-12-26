Malcolm X College begins performances, marketplace for Kwanzaa

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Malcolm X College kicked off performances and a special marketplace Thursday in celebration of Kwanzaa, an annual celebration of African American culture.

Kwanzaa started the day after Christmas Thursday, and lasts seven days. Each day represents a principle.

The seven principles are Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity), and (Imani) faith.

In two very special events at Malcolm X College during Kwanzaa, Zenobia Johnson-Black—the widow of Chicago activist and historian Timuel Black—will be honored Friday, Dec. 27, while U.S. Rep. Danny Davis (D-Illinois) will be honored Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Performances are also scheduled at Malcolm X College throughout Kwanzaa, beginning with the Najwa Dance Corps and the Windy City Ramblers, who performed Thursday.

Theophilus Reed and his band will perform jazz on Friday, Khalidah's North African Middle Eastern Dance will appear on Saturday, Chi-Village Day follows Sunday, the Moya Cultural Arts Drum and Jazz Group on Monday, Tony Carpenter (TOCA) on Tuesday, and Ayodele Drum and Dance on Wednesday.

A children's reading circle is also among the offerings.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by activist and author Maulana Karenga, and is rooted in African Harvest Festival traditions from several countries.

"It's an opportunity for us to come together, and to come together for a festive time; a festive occasion, where we're celebrating our markets, our vendors, our performance, the culture, and dance, song, and art," said Barbara Meschino, dean of the Malcolm X College West campus in West Garfield Park, "so I think that's just a special place for any culture to come together in this space and feel like they can be a part of it, so I think that's really important for us when we think about unity."

Malcolm X College is located at 1900 W. Jackson Blvd. on the Near West Side.

Kwanza is an annual celebration of African-American culture that is held from December 26 to January 1. It was created by Maulana Karenga and is rooted in the African Harvest festival traditions from various countries.