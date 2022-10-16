Make-A-Wish hosting Walk for Wishes event Sunday in Elk Grove Village

Make-A Wish hosting Walk for Wishes event Sunday

Make-A Wish hosting Walk for Wishes event Sunday

Make-A Wish hosting Walk for Wishes event Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Hundreds of people are bundling up this morning and walking across Illinois in an effort to grant wishes.

The Walk for Wishes starts at 10 a.m. at Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village.

The two-and-a-half-mile walk supports the Make-A-Wish foundation.

CBS 2's Joe Donlon will be the emcee of the opening ceremony.

There are also five other walks today - including one in Lincoln Park.

Make-A-Wish Illinois plans to grant 650 wishes in the next year.