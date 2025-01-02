Major modernization plan announced for Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital outside Chicago

ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) -- Big changes are in store for Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital, where officials are planning a $100 million project to modernize the facility.

The proposed expansion includes adding three additional operating rooms with advanced support facilities. Also included will be a 16-bed observation unit to provide short-term care and streamline patient flow.

Endeavor Health

The project will involve both a renovation and a two-story expansion above the Cancer Center. Significant expansion of the Cancer Center exam, treatment, and support spaces is also planned.

Four additional labor and delivery rooms will also be added to accommodate families welcoming new members.

Endeavor Health

Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital said the upgrades will allow the hospital to provide additional capacity, ensure access to high-quality care, and meet the current and future needs of the community it serves.