Major hazmat response called to west suburban Chicago nursing home

NORTHLAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- A large hazardous materials response was called to a nursing home in west suburban Northlake Wednesday evening.

Police said a maintenance worker at Casa Scalabrini Village, at 420 N. Wolf Rd. in Northlake, poured an unknown liquid down the drain. The liquid migrated toward the laundry room and eventually spread throughout the ventilation system, police said.

As a precaution given that the source of the odor caused by the substance was not immediately known, everyone was moved to a different wing of the facility.

Later Wednesday night, everyone was safe. Crews were working to identify the substance.