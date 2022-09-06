Watch CBS News
Maintenance vehicle catches fire at Midway International Airport

By Kris Habermehl

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A maintenance vehicle caught fire mid-field at Midway International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle was burning at 4:45 p.m. along the side of runway 31R at Midway. A plume of black smoke billowed up from the vehicle.

Fire crews rushed to the scene to put the fire out. The fire proved to be stubborn, going on burning as hose streams doused it.

Fire crews later applied the dry chemical agent Purple-K to fight the fire. The firefighting foam covered the grass alongside the runway like snow.

The maintenance vehicle was destroyed by the fire and left completely charred.

No aircraft were involved in the fire, but runways 31R and 4L were closed and some air traffic may be affected.

