Maine West High School evacuated; no threat, police say

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Maine West High School is being evacuated.

Police confirmed there is "no active shooter." Officers are on scene in Des Plaines and said no threat has been identified.

Des Plaines police confirmed there has been no report of injuries.

The school remains on lockdown.

Maine West High School officials released the following statement:

"All students and staff are safe at Maine West. The police have cleared the building and are maintaining a perimeter around the school. Parents can not access Maine West. The reunification point is Prairie Lakes, 515 E. Thacker St., Des Plaines. Students should be picked up at Prairie Lakes as school has been canceled for the day. Staff from West and the District are there to help with the reunification process and any questions."