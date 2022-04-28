Maine East High School students join in fast for Ramadan, and many participants are not Muslim

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- They're calling it a fast-a-thon – hundreds of students at Maine East High School in Park Ridge have decided to fast for Ramadan all day, and most of them aren't Muslim.

As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Wednesday night, the students involved say it best - it's all about diversity and inclusion.

This was the first Ramadan-inspired event in the high school's history. And like most good things in life, it ended with a feast.

"I see her doing it every day, and I think it's really cool how she like – the self-discipline aspect of it," said senior Haley Good.

At Maine East, everyone is celebrating Ramadan. Both students and staff decided to fast, though many are not Muslim.

That means no food, and no water, from sunup to sundown.

The students admitted they were hungry and thirsty. But student Monisa Yusra added of her classmates, "I'm really glad they tried it out."

For some, they say it was a tough lesson in self-discipline – watching the clock tick toward sundown.

But they were motivated by friends to better understand their culture and sacrifice.

"It made me realize how often I think about food and water," said senior Julia Jaroslawski. "You have to focus on what you're doing at the moment, instead of thinking about what you're going to eat in the future."

Ramadan is the holiest month on the Islamic calendar. The Muslim Student Association co-presidents say this is all about getting together to learn – and Ramadan means something different for everyone.

"Talking to somebody just like and having a conversation is really important, you know, and I think that's a big step towards inclusion," said co-president Rayhan Khaja.

"It's kind of like eye-opening," said co-president Haaziya Saiyed. "You get to see life from a different perspective."

So after a little lesson and a little trivia, finally it was time to feast. And while this was a chance to reflect and practice discipline, it was also a celebration.

"You know, you get to come together with all your friends and all your classmates and family – and I think that's what this kind of brings out - that Ramadan spirit here at Maine East," said Muslim Student Association sponsor Waleed Atawneh.

More than 200 students participated Wednesday. Ramadan ends Sunday, May 1.