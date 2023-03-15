Mail carrier sentenced to 9 months in federal prison for mail theft

CHICAGO (CBS) – A U.S. postal service employee will spend nine months in federal prison after stealing mail in 2018.

Diamante Williams, 25, of Chicago was sentenced to nine months in federal prison on March 9.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury on three counts of mail theft by a U.S. Postal Service employee in March 2022. The thefts happened in March and April of 2018.

Williams pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft last September.

As stated in William's plea agreement, on or about March 28, he stole mail and contents of mail from individuals living on his route in the Morgan Park neighborhood - including financial instruments.

He also admitted to stealing a check intended for a business in the amount of $1,274.