Magnificent Mile Lights Festival kicks off the holiday season this weekend

By Marissa Perlman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago is ringing in the holiday season this weekend with the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival.

This is the 31st annual holiday celebration in Chicago. 

At the center is the largest night time parade in the country, which of course lights up Michigan Avenue with more than a million lights.

The weekend is full of free events starting Friday afternoon with a tree lighting ceremony in the Wrigley Building plaza at 401 Michigan Avenue at 4 p.m.

On Saturday starting at 11 a.m., at the site of the Lights Festival there will be booths with family activities and Santa will be there.

The big parade down North Michigan Avenue kicks off on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. You'll see those giant floats and performances dancing down the street heading south across the Chicago River to Wacker Drive.

The festivities end with a fireworks show along the Chicago River at 7 p.m.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 5:18 AM

