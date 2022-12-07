'Magical Cirque Christmas' takes stage at CIBC Theatre

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special "Magical Cirque Christmas" is now onstage, courtesy of Broadway in Chicago.

Hostess Lucy Darling presents an assortment of performances – featuring music, dance, acrobats, and magic.

The captivating performances are under way for one week only at the CIBC Theatre, formerly the Shubert, at 18 W. Monroe St.

Tickets are on sale for select times through Sunday.

