Maggie Rogers fans wait hours in line near Chicago's House of Blues for tickets

CHICAGO (CBS) — Maggie Rogers greeted fans as they lined the streets of downtown Chicago in the hopes of getting box office tickets Friday morning.

Rogers is performing at the House of Blues on Friday night and posted the box office location ahead of the show. She posted on Instagram Thursday, "She you tomorrow Chicago."

And she did.

Crowds cheered and waved as Rogers herself ran down Dearborn Street and then Wacker Drive.

Fans, bundled in blankets and winter gear, started at the House of Blues and even wrapped on a bridge over the river. Some fans were using laptops and blasting music as they waited for hours.

"Come buy a ticket like it's 1965," is the slogan Rogers is leading with for her "Don't Forget Me" tour. She said this is an "effort to eliminate bots and lower fees."

The Chicago box office opened at 10 a.m., but fans told CBS 2 they had been waiting in line as early as 6 a.m. While tickets are still available at full price online, she is known for encouraging fans to head to the box office.

You might even get to see Rogers working the box office, as she has for multiple cities.

"She's fighting Ticketmaster because she's giving us non-fees and some cheap tickets," a fan told CBS 2.

Tickets for Roger's Chicago show are also available on her website.