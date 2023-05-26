Macy's raises world's largest flag in honor of service members
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Macy's flagship store on state street is kicking off Memorial Day weekend in a big way.
They raised the world's largest American flag Friday morning.
For more than 100 years, the department store has raised the 5,000-square-foot flag inside the store to honor our service members.
The flag will hang in the store's atrium through July 10.
