Macy's raises world's largest flag in honor of service members

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Macy's flagship store on state street is kicking off Memorial Day weekend in a big way.

They raised the world's largest American flag Friday morning.

For more than 100 years, the department store has raised the 5,000-square-foot flag inside the store to honor our service members.

The flag will hang in the store's atrium through July 10.

First published on May 26, 2023 / 8:36 AM

