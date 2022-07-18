Macy's plans to bring Toys 'R' Us to State Street store in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Macy's announced it will bring the beloved Toys "R" Use brand to each of its stores this holiday season, including at its State Street location in Chicago.

The in-store shops will be rolling out starting late this month through Oct. 15 and will range from 1,000 square feet to up to 10,000 square feet at its flagship stores across the country, including the State Street location.

The Toys "R" Us shops will also feature a life-size "Geoffrey on a Bench" photo opportunity for families.

To celebrate the openings, all Macy's stores will host nine days of in-store events, beginning Oct. 15 through Oct. 23, which will include family friendly activities and daily giveaways from brands like Barbie, LEGO and more.

"Macy's cannot wait to bring the Toys 'R' Us experience to life in our stores," said Nata Dvir, Macy's chief merchandising officer, in a statement. "We hope Toys 'R' Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together. The customer response to our partnership with Toys 'R' Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth."