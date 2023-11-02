Macy's on State Street installs Great Tree in Walnut Room

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a sure sign of the holidays coming not too long from now, the Walnut Room as Macy's on State Street began installing the Great Tree on Thursday.

The Great Tree has been a centerpiece at Macy's, formerly Marshall Field's, for 116 years.

The theme this year is "Sweet Treats Tree" – with colorful candies and oversized confections – from candy canes, gumdrops, and cherry-topped cupcakes to a big stack of macarons. The 45-foot tree hangs from the ceiling of the Walnut Room.

"It's all about traditions here. You can really have a full holiday tradition experience in multiple locations of the building. So the tree here – customers can come in and dine under the great tree, get their pictures for their family. Santa's here on the fifth floor, so guests can come to visit Santa down in Santaland on the fifth floor. He will be here Saturday through Christmas Eve.

The lighting ceremony for the tree is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday.