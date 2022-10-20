Macy's seek to hire full and part-time seasonal workers during national hiring event

CHICAGO (CBS) – The holidays are right around the corner and if you're looking to earn some extra cash, Macy's is hosting a national hiring event Thursday.

Job seekers can explore full and part-time seasonal opportunities supporting Macy's omnichannel shopping experience at its stores and supply chain facilities.

The application process takes as little as five minutes with the majority of job offers being made within 48 hours.

"With our focus on making meaningful investments in our colleagues, we are proud to provide an unmatched culture and fulfilling career opportunities that put our colleagues and Macy's, Inc. in a strong position for the holiday season," said Danielle Kirgan, Macy's, Inc. chief transformation and human resources officer. "Whether you are looking to earn extra money for the holidays or start a career in retail, we are excited to offer more than 41,000 opportunities to join our amazing team and shape the future of retail."

Seasonal workers will also have access to new opportunities including being actively converted to permanent roles.

The hiring event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Candidates are encouraged to apply online at macysJOBS.com or attend their in-person on-the-spot interview at any of their locations.