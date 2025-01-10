Macy's to close Illinois location, amid announced plans to shutter 66 more stores nationwide

Macy's announces closure of 150 stores Macy's announces closure of 150 stores in major restructuring effort 02:11

(CBS DETROIT) – Macy's has announced another round of store closures affecting local shopping centers, including one in Illinois.

Macy's announced the impending closures Thursday, calling it part of the retailer's plan to "return the company to sustainable, profitable sales growth."

The Illinois location slated to be shuttered is at White Oaks Mall in Springfield. It's one of 66 retail locations that Macy's listed this week for closure, part of a plan that has outlined the closures for approximately 150 "underproductive stores."

"Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy's stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go–forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service," Macy's CEO Tony Spring said.

In addition to that closure, there are a number of other Midwest locations on the chopping block, including two in Minnesota and four in Michigan. Ohio is also seeing one store closure.

California, Florida and New York were the states that will see the highest number of Macy's locations closed down.

In the meantime, the company plans to invest in "its 350 go-forward Macy's locations" through fiscal year 2026.