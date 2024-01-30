Macy's closes basement candy counter at State Street store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sweet era has come to an end at the iconic Macy's Chicago flagship store on State Street.

The candy counter in the basement of Macy's at 111 N. State St., formerly Marshall Field's, was a one-stop shop for all of customers' candy needs – until now.

The candy department – decorated in colored tiles of red, yellow, green, and blue – closed last week. Macy's posted a sign that read in part, "We are honored by your years of loyalty, trusting us to bring you, your friends and family, the craveable confections we all enjoy!"

The company has not said why they closed the candy counter.

Macy's did say, however, that they will still be selling the famous Frango mint chocolates throughout the building.

The sign announcing the closure of the basement candy department also encouraged customers to visit "It's Sugar" (sic) on the first floor. It'Sugar is a candy retailer that opened a space within Macy's this past fall.