Macon County judge to hold hearing on 8th lawsuit on assault weapons ban

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) -- A judge in macon county will hold a hearing today on the 8th lawsuit filed against Illinois' assault weapons ban.

State Rep. Dan Caulkins of Decatur filed the suit Thursday.

He says the law will not stop violence because gun makers can still sell weapons in other states.

Three federal lawsuits and four other state lawsuits have been filed since the law was passed in January.

Gov. Pritzker believes the law will be viewed as constitutional.