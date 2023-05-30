Man charged with pulling machete in front of two employees outside Dirksen Federal Building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Prosecutors say a wild situation erupted earlier this month at the Dirksen Federal Building.

Leonard Delaney is facing serious charges after authorities said he pulled a machete before federal employees.

The incidents happened back on Wednesday, May 3. In an affidavit, a U.S. Marshal said at 1:47 p.m., Delaney approached within feet of one federal judicial employee just outside a revolving door at the Dirksen Federal Building – and pulled a machete-style knife.

The employee entered the Dirksen Federal Building and blocked the door so Delaney could not enter and possibly harm others, the marshal said.

U.S. Attorney's Office

The second victim, was about to enter the Dirksen Federal Building at the same time as the first – having just come back from going to lunch, the marshal said. The victim noticed Delaney was breathing heavily and seemed to be aggressive, the marshal said.

After going inside the courthouse, the second victim saw Delaney pull the knife from his pants, the marshal said.

U.S. Attorney's Office

The first victim told court security officers someone outside the building had a knife, the marshal said. Back outside, Delaney raised the knife to shoulder level for about two seconds, then let it drop back to his side, the marshal said.

Court security officers went out and ordered Delaney to drop the knife – which he did, the marshal said. Officers took possession of the knife – which was more than a foot long.

U.S. Attorney's Office

No one was hurt.

After his arrest, Delaney said he had come to the building to provide information on a civil matter he had filed in a case in which he was representing himself. He denied knowing either of the victims or anyone else at the building, the marshal said.

When asked why he pulled the knife, Delaney said he realized he had it with him at the last minute and wanted to get rid of it before going inside the courthouse building, the marshal said. He did have any explanation for why he raised the knife to his shoulder at one point, the marshal said.

Delaney is charged with assaulting a federal employee with a deadly and dangerous weapon.