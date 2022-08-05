Lyte Lounge community center in Greater Grand Crossing plans to open next summer

By Marissa Perlman

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a first-of-its-kind community center for homeless youth.

The Lyte Collective was built inside a nearly 100-year-old church on Chicago's South Side and now hopes to help young people navigate what's next.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports with how they're planning to change the neighborhood

This isn't your traditional homeless outreach program. Exhibit A – there's a recording studio inside but this is the place this group hopes will reach young people where they are.

In Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, you'll find this: A nearly 100-year-old formerly vacant church that's gone through quite the makeover.

It's been transformed. The 11,000 square foot space is officially the Lyte Lounge -- a center for young people dealing with homelessness or poverty.

"We built our dream."

Youth advocate Tanka Bradford knows firsthand how hard it is for young people to get help.

Just four years ago, she was homeless, and getting help through social services wasn't easy.

"When I was in the shelter that I was in I seen so much and I was like this could be better," Bradford said.

Since 2015, the small Lyte Collective team has worked out of their cars -- strictly mobile services meeting people where they were.

"We would go to McDonald's or a school or a park and if someone said we need diapers we would meet at a café," Bradford said.

They knew they needed a home base to offer support and in 2017 they found the church -- the $1.8 million facility is almost entirely privately funded including a huge donation from one Chicago area couple who saw this vision.

"There's so much history in the building that it felt right."

Lyte Lounge Director Izzy Vargas hopes the lounge will give crucial access to those who have nothing and create change in this neighborhood. The collective serves about 200 people a year.

"If somebody is struggling with homeless and they can't find a bed that day can they come to a place where they can get some food, get a shower, and connect with somebody to come up with a plan?" he said.

Outside of support services, Lyte has a medical clinic, an open kitchen, a basketball court -- even a space for art, and a music studio.

"Spaces like this do not exist," Vargas said.

Until now and everyone is welcome.

Perlman: So just show up?

Vargas: Just show up and we will be here.

The collective works with homeless youth ages 16 to 30 but no one is turned away.

The collective is waiting on an occupancy certification and hopes to open this summer.