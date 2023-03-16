Lyric Opera unveils 2023-24 season; featuring "The Flying Dutchman, "Aida," and Mozart's "Requiem"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Lyric Opera of Chicago has announced its lineup for the 2023-24 season, including productions from around the world, ranging from opera classics to more contemporary pieces.

The new season will open with German composer Richard Wagner's "The Flying Dutchman," conducted by music director Enrique Mazzola from Sept. 23 to Oct. 7. The production stars Tomasz Konieczny in the title role, Tamara Wilson as Senta, and Robert Watson as Erik.

On Oct. 6, the Lyric Opera will host "An Evening with Audra McDonald," featuring songs with the six-time Tony Award winner and the Lyric Opera Orchestra.

Next will be a pair of operas including Italian composer Gaetano Donizetti's comedy "The Daughter of the Regiment," returning to the Lyric Opera for the first time in 50 years, from Nov. 4 through Nov. 25; and Czech composer Leoš Janáček's drama "Jenůfa," from Nov. 12 through Nov. 26.

"The Daughter of the Regiment," conducted by Speranza Scappucci and directed by Christian Räth, features the Lyric return of Lawrence Brownlee as Tonio, and the Lyric debut of Lisette Oropesa as Marie.

"Jenůfa," directed by Claus Guth and conducted by Jakub Hrůša, features soprano Lise Davidsen making her Lyric debut in the title role, and soprano Nina Stemme returning to the Lyric as Kostelnička, Jenůfa's stepmother.

In Winter, Italian composer Gioachino Rossini's opera "Cinderella" takes the stage from Jan. 21 through Feb. 10, 2024.

Directed by Crystal Manich and conducted by Yi-Chen Lin in their Lyric debuts, the production also features the Lyric debuts of Vasilisa Berzhanskaya as Angelina and Jack Swanson as Ramiro.

In repertory with "Cinderella" is "Champion," an "opera in jazz" composed by Terence Blanchard, with libretto by Michael Cristopher, running from Jan. 27 through Feb. 11, 2024.

Telling the story of a boxer haunted by guilt, it features a cast including Eric Owens, Justin Austin, Whitney Morrison, and Martin Luther Clark.

Next will be Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi's classic love triangle "Aida," led by Enrique Mazzola, from March 9 through April 7, 2024.

The five principal artists include Michelle Bradley as Aida, Russell Thomas as Radamès, the Lyric return of Jamie Barton as Amneris, Reginald Smith Jr. as Amonarso, and the Lyric debut of Önay Köse as Ramfis

Mazzolo also leads two performances of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "Requiem," with Michael Black as chorus master, on March 22 and 24, 2024.

For more on the Lyric Opera's upcoming season, visit their website.