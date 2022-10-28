'It's beautiful music': Lyric Opera musicians perform for students of war-torn Ukraine in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Musicians from the Lyric Opera of Chicago performed for a very special audience on Friday: students from war-torn Ukraine.

As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports, it was an emotional moment for all.

Musicians from the Lyric Opera of Chicago perform Beethoven's Septet. Their audience: Students from St. Nicholas Cathedral School in Ukrainian Village. At least 70 of the students are refugees from Ukraine.

"It's beautiful music. I like it," said seventh grader Nazar Babych.

The musicians would explain the intricacies of their instruments to the students. The highlight of the visit? The musicians joining the students for a very emotional performance. As the musicians played, the students sang the Ukrainian National Anthem.

"When the children all sang together, it just brought a tear to my eye," said Susan Warner, acting principal clarinet, Lyric Opera Orchestra.

In April, Preman Tilson was among the Lyric Opera of Chicago musicians taking part in a benefit concert. It raised money to cover tuition for the Ukrainian refugee students now attending St. Nicholas Cathedral School.

"To be able to actually come now to the school and meet the actual kids who were brought over from Ukraine with our help, play for them and then to sing their national anthem with us is just an unbelievable feeling," said Tilson.

"I'm really happy," said sixth-grader Yaryna Kilchytska. "They support us. They support Ukraine and that's really good!"

Seventh grader Nazar Babych said his father is still in Ukraine. Babych said attending this school and leaving his war torn homeland has been lifechanging.

"Here, you have more options, like you can go to one university, you can go to school wherever you want," Babych said.

Babych said being in Chicago has opened up so many possibilities for what lies ahead for him in the future.