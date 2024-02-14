Lurie Children's restores external email, most phone systems

Lurie Children's Hospital gets email, some phones restored

Lurie Children's Hospital gets email, some phones restored

Lurie Children's Hospital gets email, some phones restored

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's some good news in the cyber attack at Lurie Children's Hospital.

The facility restored email to external addresses. The hospital added that a majority of phone systems have been restored, but the MyChart network remains offline.

The update comes as the network outage now enters a third week.

With the growing threat of cyberattacks on hospitals, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services plans to rewrite HIPAA patient protections to include new provisions that address cybersecurity.

Those changes are set to take place later this year.