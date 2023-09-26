Watch CBS News
Lurie Children's Hospital patients surprised with ice cream truck visit

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Patients on the hematology and oncology floor at Lurie Children's Hospital for a sweet surprise.

In honor of Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Awareness Month, the kids got treats from a special ice cream truck.

Every September, nurses and staff raise money for an ongoing effort called "A Little lighter," which provides items to help patients and families deal with the hard days and hopefully make them a little lighter.

First published on September 26, 2023 / 10:20 AM

