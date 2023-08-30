Watch CBS News
Lurie Children's Hospital to unveil new mobile health unit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lurie Children's Hospital will be unveiling a new mobile health unit to serve even more patients.   

The event will take place at 9 a.m.

It will be wheelchair accessible and has multiple clinic rooms and bathrooms.

Doctors and nurses will be able to see more patients across Chicago for physicals, well-child visits, immunizations, and even asthma care.

The $600,000 health unit was paid for by federal dollars.

