Lurie Children's Hospital to unveil new mobile health unit

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lurie Children's Hospital will be unveiling a new mobile health unit to serve even more patients.

The event will take place at 9 a.m.

It will be wheelchair accessible and has multiple clinic rooms and bathrooms.

Doctors and nurses will be able to see more patients across Chicago for physicals, well-child visits, immunizations, and even asthma care.

The $600,000 health unit was paid for by federal dollars.