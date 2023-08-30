Lurie Children's Hospital to unveil new mobile health unit
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lurie Children's Hospital will be unveiling a new mobile health unit to serve even more patients.
The event will take place at 9 a.m.
It will be wheelchair accessible and has multiple clinic rooms and bathrooms.
Doctors and nurses will be able to see more patients across Chicago for physicals, well-child visits, immunizations, and even asthma care.
The $600,000 health unit was paid for by federal dollars.
