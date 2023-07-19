Kids at Lurie Children's Hospital get a stress-free day thanks to a free boat ride

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Most days, it's members only, but on Wednesday, a boat club welcomes Chicago families to the water for free.

The event was for a group of Lurie Children's Hospital patients. CBS 2's Noel Brennan joined one family for their first-ever boat ride.

One step on board, and he goes overboard with excitement.

"I like being on a boat so far. It's kind of rubbing on me because I've never been on a boat before, and it's kind of cool seeing that I've never been on one before," said Ryan Williams.

At 9, he's new to boats, but Williams gave this one rave review as he cruises with his family down the Chicago River.

"I like boats. Boats are cool," he said.

"This is something they're going to talk about for the rest of the summer. So I'm happy about that," said his mother Raven Williams.

Mom may get the credit, but she has others to thank, like the Freedom Boat Club and Lurie Children's Hospital.

"A day together in beautiful weather enjoying the river in Chicago," said Kurt Gelhausen of Lurie Children's Hospital.

The hospital and boat club partnered to offer patients and their families a stress-free day on the water.

"It's a terrific experience, and to see other people that haven't had that opportunity to enjoy or experience that. It's just a joy for all of us here at Freedom Boat Club," said Robert Sheets.

Worries do seem to drift away.

"They're both asleep. So, I'm going to say they're enjoying their ride," said Raven Williams.

If it's up to Ryan, a family first won't be the last.

"Don't be scared 'cause you will probably like it a lot because I know I did," said Ryan Williams, who added that a free boat ride is highly recommended.

"It was a very worth-it experience."

Over three weeks, the Freedom Boat Club will give the gift of free boat rides to as many as 36 families from Lurie Children's Hospital. A new group of patients and their families will be on the water next week.