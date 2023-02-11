Lurie Children's 'Handful of Love' campaign accepting Valentine's Day cards for residents

Lurie Children's 'Handful of Love' campaign runs through Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lurie Children's Hospital wants to spread the love this Valentine's Day weekend.

They're hosting their 'Handfuls of Love' campaign.

The hospital is asking you to send a card with an encouraging note to a patient.

Cards will be delivered to the children on Valentine's Day. They're hoping to send out 10,000 cards to patients this year.

The campaign runs until Tuesday.

You can make a card - for free - by visiting luriechildrens.org/valentine.