Lurie Children's 'Handful of Love' campaign accepting Valentine's Day cards for residents

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lurie Children's Hospital wants to spread the love this Valentine's Day weekend.

They're hosting their 'Handfuls of Love' campaign.

The hospital is asking you to send a card with an encouraging note to a patient.

Cards will be delivered to the children on Valentine's Day. They're hoping to send out 10,000 cards to patients this year.  

The campaign runs until Tuesday.

You can make a card - for free - by visiting luriechildrens.org/valentine

First published on February 11, 2023 / 8:28 AM

