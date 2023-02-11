Lurie Children's 'Handful of Love' campaign accepting Valentine's Day cards for residents
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Lurie Children's Hospital wants to spread the love this Valentine's Day weekend.
They're hosting their 'Handfuls of Love' campaign.
The hospital is asking you to send a card with an encouraging note to a patient.
Cards will be delivered to the children on Valentine's Day. They're hoping to send out 10,000 cards to patients this year.
The campaign runs until Tuesday.
You can make a card - for free - by visiting luriechildrens.org/valentine.
