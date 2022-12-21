Watch CBS News
Lurie Children's Hospital held annual shopping event for patients families

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Spending time in the hospital with a child is never easy, especially during the holidays.

The team at Lurie Children's Hospital invited patients' families for some free shopping Tuesday.

Parents could choose from donated items including toys clothing and other goodies for kids, who won't have a chance to get home for Christmas.

Lurie hosts the event every year - trying to spread some cheer during a difficult time.

Last year, more than 500 kids received items through the event.

December 21, 2022

