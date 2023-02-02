Lurie Children's Hospital accepting Valentine's Day cards for patients

Lurie Children's 'Handfuls of Love' campaign accepting messages for patients

Lurie Children's 'Handfuls of Love' campaign accepting messages for patients

Lurie Children's 'Handfuls of Love' campaign accepting messages for patients

CHICAGO (CBS) – You can send an encouraging message to patients at Lurie Children's Hospital.

It's part of their 'Handfuls of Love' campaign that kicked off Wednesday.

The cards will be delivered to the kids on Valentine's Day.

The hospital hopes to send out 10,000 cards to patients this year.

You can make a card - for free - by visiting luriechildrens.org/valentine.