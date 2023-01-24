'An act of resilience': Chicago Lunar New Year parades planned amid California shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Asian American communities in Chicago are preparing to celebrate the Lunar New Year, two parades are scheduled this weekend.

But after the shootings in California, safety is a top priority. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports from Chinatown reports on how those shootings are affecting the community.

Lanterns are strung up throughout Chinatown as a symbol of hope and light during Lunar New Year celebrations. And while Asian American leaders tell me this community is reeling from these shootings, they expect celebrations this weekend to not be completely clouded by sadness.

"I really expect this weekend will still be joyful just as an act of resilience," Grace Pai, Executive Director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice Chicago.

From Argyle Street in Uptown to Chinatown's Wentworth Avenue, Lunar New Year parades will go on as planned this weekend.

"It is important to still be able to just honor the traditions that our communities have and to still find that joy amidst sadness and amidst tragedy," Pai said.

For Grace Pai, Executive Director of the Uptown-based Asian Americans Advancing Justice Chicago, news of Saturday's shooting in Monterey Park, California hit close to home, having grown up in nearby Torrance.

"I was tracking the news on Twitter and saw that there were police surrounding a white van matching the description in Torrance, that is where my parents live now. I called my mom right away and I said, please don't leave the house," Pai said.

Aside from the immediate fear for family, Pai said her thoughts centered on mental health and the toll living through both a pandemic and a rise in anti-Asian racism has had on Asian Americans.

So too for Grace Chan McKibben, who leads the Coalition for a Better Chinese American Community in Chinatown.

"The question is always what drove the person to do such a thing, right?"

Chan McKibben said there is a sense of worry learning that both California shooters were of Asian descent. The need for mental health resources to be accessible and culturally responsive is as important, she said, as breaking down the stigma associated with seeking them.

"I think culturally, Asian cultures, emphasize self reliance and saving face so much that it's hard for people to admit there is an issue," said Chan Mc-Kibben.

With the Lunar New Year comes the promise of a fresh start, she said. And this year, now, the urgency to work toward a better world for everyone.

Both leaders said that safety will likely be on the minds of many celebrating this weekend. Chicago police say they have no actionable threats, but they will be stepping up security during those parades in Uptown and Chinatown.

