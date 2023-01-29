Lunar New Year celebrations continue with parade Sunday in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a similar scene to what's happening today in Chinatown.

If you missed Saturday's fun, you still have a chance to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.

The event gets started with an assembly at 11 a.m. on Wentworth between 24th Place and 26th Street.

That leads up to the Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade starts at 1 p.m.

It'll feature traditional dragon and lion dancing teams, floats, and marching bands.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to attend the parade.

For those celebrating the lunar new year this weekend, Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications wants you to be aware of your surroundings.

They're asking everyone to report any suspicious activity and people, dress for the weather - especially with snow in the forecast and be aware of street closures and people walking.