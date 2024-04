CHICAGO (CBS)-- A break-in was reported at a Lululemon store in Lincoln Park Friday morning.

Police said a group shattered the windows of the business, in the 900 block of North Avenue, just after 5 a.m. Broken glass was seen on the sidewalk near the front door.

The suspects left with merchandise from the store and drove off in a white SUV and a red sports car, police confirmed.

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.