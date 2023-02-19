'They're going to limit our vote': Former congressman tells Latino community to vote early

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's mayoral election is just 10 days away, and leaders in the Latino community are urging voters to cast their ballots early.

Former Congressman Luis Guitierrez staged a news conference raising concerns about potential problems at polling places.

"They're going to limit our vote because they won't open up the polling places on time, there won't be judges, and people will not be able to cast their ballots," he said. "We got lawyers ready to go to court, but we will still lose people to vote, so do not wait for Election Day. Vote early."

At last check nearly 77,000 people had voted early in the municipal election.

Early voting locations are now open in all 50 wards.