Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $600k sold at grocery store on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Lottery players may want to check their tickets, especially if they've purchased one on the city's South Side.

A winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $600,000 was sold at a Jewel-Osco store, located at 6014 South Cottage Grove.

The person matched all five numbers in Tuesday's drawing to win the jackpot, lottery officials said.

Those winning numbers were: 6-24-28-34-37.

The store will also receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $6,000.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize. They are also encouraged to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to receive the prize.

Lucky Day Lotto has two drawings daily in the afternoon and the evening.