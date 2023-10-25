Hit-and-run on Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive leaves woman injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 23-year-old woman was injured in a hit-and-run on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Tuesday evening.

Chicago police said the driver who struck the victim in the crosswalk did not remain on the scene of the accident shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago police said the woman had died, but later said she did not die but was listed in fair condition.

Witnesses told CBS 2's Jermont Terry the woman had the light when she was crossing the street when, out of nowhere, a silver GMC truck came speeding down LSD.

Danny Rockett was also crossing the drive, getting one more nice bike ride in for the season. He said the woman did not have time to get out of the way and was surprised the driver didn't hit more people, including him, since he was in the crosswalk.

"He looked like he was on a mission," Rockett said. "Just barreled through the one red light and then another red light and hit this woman who was jogging across the street. He's lucky he didn't hit me and 25 other people because there was a ton of us there."

Rockett added, "He kept rolling. He didn't stop for nothing."

Northbound traffic was heavily impacted. The incident happened near Buckingham Fountain. Traffic on the major roadway was blocked off at Balbo Drive after the pedestrian was struck.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to Chicago police. She was initially listed in critical condition and was later updated to fair condition.

The Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating the incident. Police were still looking for the male driver.