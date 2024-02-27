Loyola's winning streak ends as they fall to St. Bonaventure

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Daryl Banks III scored 26 points off of the bench to lead Saint Bonaventure over Loyola Chicago 79-64 on Tuesday night.

Banks was 5 of 13 shooting, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 12 for 12 from the line for the Bonnies (18-10, 9-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Chad Venning scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Moses Flowers had 12 points and shot 4 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

Philip Alston finished with 12 points for the Ramblers (20-8, 12-3). Braden Norris added 11 points, seven assists and two steals for Loyola Chicago. In addition, Des Watson finished with nine points, nine rebounds and five assists. The Ramblers broke a seven-game winning streak with the loss.

Saint Bonaventure took the lead with 12:17 left in the first half and never looked back. After a 41-26 halftime lead, Saint Bonaventure pulled away with a 13-3 run in the second half for a 21-point lead.

Saint Bonaventure's next game is Wednesday against George Washington on the road. Loyola Chicago hosts Dayton on Friday.