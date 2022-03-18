Loyola University hosting watch parties as Ramblers take on the OSU Buckeyes

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rambler fans are getting ready as Loyola prepares to go up against Ohio State Friday morning.

Loyola University will host watch parties for students at both campuses, Lakeshore and Water Tower.

This is the second season in a row that Loyola will be playing in the NCAA tournament.

The Ramblers will take on the Buckeyes at 11:15 a.m. and you can watch the game on CBS 2.

Their most devoted fan Sister Jean says travelling around and following the team, watching them grow has been a joy

Doors open at the Damen Student Center at 11 a.m.