Two Loyola University students robbed of cell phones near campus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A campus safety warning has been issued for students near Loyola University after a pair of cell phone robberies within minutes.

School police say the first student was walking near West Arthur and Lakewood just after 10 p.m. Friday when someone threatened the student with a gun and demanded the victim's gun.

Just two minutes later, another student was robbed at knifepoint by several people. Those people fled eastbound on West Arthur Avenue, police said.

The students were not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Campus Safety at (773)508-SAFE or the Chicago Police Department ta 911 or (312)744-8263.