Watch CBS News
Local News

Two Loyola University students robbed of cell phones near campus

/ CBS Chicago

Two Loyola University students robbed of cell phones near campus
Two Loyola University students robbed of cell phones near campus 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A campus safety warning has been issued for students near Loyola University after a pair of cell phone robberies within minutes. 

School police say the first student was walking near West Arthur and Lakewood just after 10 p.m. Friday when someone threatened the student with a gun and demanded the victim's gun.

Just two minutes later, another student was robbed at knifepoint by several people. Those people fled eastbound on West Arthur Avenue, police said. 

The students were not hurt. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Campus Safety at (773)508-SAFE or the Chicago Police Department ta 911 or (312)744-8263.

First published on January 14, 2023 / 11:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.