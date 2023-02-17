Watch CBS News
Loyola University's Sister jean releases audio version of upcoming memoir

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – If you can't wait until the end of the month, you can start buying Sister Jean's audiobook!

The 103-year-old nun's book is called "Wake Up With Purpose: What I've Learned In My First Hundred Years."

She's spreading her life lessons - using her days at Loyola University and her years of service teaching in catholic schools in Chicago.

You can get a hard copy of the memoir starting Feb. 28.

