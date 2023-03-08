Loyola's season over as Ramblers lose to St. Joseph's
NEW YORK (AP) — Lynn Greer III had 22 points in Saint Joseph's 72-67 victory over Loyola Chicago on Tuesday in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament in Brooklyn.
Greer added 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Hawks (15-16). Cameron Brown scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Christian Winborne shot 4 of 5 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 16 points.
Philip Alston finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Ramblers (10-21). Braden Norris added 13 points and eight assists for Loyola Chicago. Ben Schwieger also had 12 points.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.