Loyola's season over as Ramblers lose to St. Joseph's

NEW YORK (AP) — Lynn Greer III had 22 points in Saint Joseph's 72-67 victory over Loyola Chicago on Tuesday in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament in Brooklyn.

Greer added 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Hawks (15-16). Cameron Brown scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Christian Winborne shot 4 of 5 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Philip Alston finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Ramblers (10-21). Braden Norris added 13 points and eight assists for Loyola Chicago. Ben Schwieger also had 12 points.

