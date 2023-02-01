Watch CBS News
Loyola edged by Dayton in OT

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Toumani Camara scored 31 points, Malachi Smith added 21 and Dayton outlasted Loyola Chicago 85-81 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Camara made 10 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers and 9 of 11 free throws for the Flyers (15-8, 7-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). He added nine rebounds. Smith made 6 of 8 shots with three 3-pointers and handed out eight assists. Kobe Elvis had 13 points and Mustapha Amzil scored 11.

Philip Alston led the Ramblers (7-14, 1-8) with 22 points and six rebounds. Bryce Golden made three 3-pointers and scored 15. Braden Norris pitched in with 14 points and seven assists.

Alston buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime tied at 72. Smith hit a jumper with 2:59 left in the extra period to give Dayton a 76-74 lead. The Flyers never trailed again.

