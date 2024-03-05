Loyola Chicago has shot at regular season conference title, NCAA Tournament bid

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Loyola Ramblers will hit the road against Davidson on Wednesday.

If the Ramblers win their last two games and Richmond loses its last two, Loyola will go from worst to first over its first two Atlantic 10 seasons and win the conference regular season title outright.

Their only path to the NCAA Tournament is almost definitely winning the conference tournament, but don't tell that to head coach Drew Valentine.

"What we've been able to do, really since that game that we lost at South Florida on Dec. 16, this team is, if you look at any of the metrics, we're in the top 50 of the country since that date," he said. "And so obviously our non-conference wasn't exactly what we wanted it to be."

He added that he feels the goal of the committee that decides on the participants of the NCAA Tournament is to select the best 68 teams.

"I think we're 100% one of them," Valentine said.