Alston's 15 lead Loyola Chicago over Central Michigan 73-35
Philip Alston scored 15 points as Loyola Chicago beat Central Michigan 73-35 on Saturday.
Alston added five rebounds for the Ramblers (8-5). Miles Rubin added 13 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and also had nine rebounds and four blocks. Braden Norris shot 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding six assists.
Anthony Pritchard led the Chippewas (5-7) in scoring, finishing with eight points and four assists.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
