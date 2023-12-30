Watch CBS News
Alston's 15 lead Loyola Chicago over Central Michigan 73-35

By The Associated Press

/ AP

Philip Alston scored 15 points as Loyola Chicago beat Central Michigan 73-35 on Saturday.

Alston added five rebounds for the Ramblers (8-5). Miles Rubin added 13 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and also had nine rebounds and four blocks. Braden Norris shot 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding six assists.

Anthony Pritchard led the Chippewas (5-7) in scoring, finishing with eight points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

December 30, 2023

