Watch CBS News
Local News

Loved ones to hold vigil for 3 women who died of extreme heat inside Rogers Park apartments

/ CBS Chicago

Vigil set for 3 women who died of extreme heat in Rogers Park apartments
Vigil set for 3 women who died of extreme heat in Rogers Park apartments 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Loved ones will remember the lives of three women who died in an assisted living facility during extreme heat.

The women lived at the James Sneider Apartments in Rogers Park. A vigil will take place at the complex at 6:30 P.M. in their memory.

They were found unresponsive and died at the hospital.

During last week's warm temperatures, residents of the complex described the living conditions as "deplorable" and say there wasn't any air conditioning or proper ventilation. 

First published on May 21, 2022 / 9:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.