Loved ones to hold vigil for 3 women who died of extreme heat inside Rogers Park apartments

Vigil set for 3 women who died of extreme heat in Rogers Park apartments

Vigil set for 3 women who died of extreme heat in Rogers Park apartments

Vigil set for 3 women who died of extreme heat in Rogers Park apartments

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Loved ones will remember the lives of three women who died in an assisted living facility during extreme heat.

The women lived at the James Sneider Apartments in Rogers Park. A vigil will take place at the complex at 6:30 P.M. in their memory.

They were found unresponsive and died at the hospital.

During last week's warm temperatures, residents of the complex described the living conditions as "deplorable" and say there wasn't any air conditioning or proper ventilation.