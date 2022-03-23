Watch CBS News

Loved ones say goodbye to Chicago legend Pervis Spann the Blues Man

By CBSChicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Funeral set for today for legendary disc jockey Pervis Spann, "The Blues Man" 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Loved ones are saying their final goodbyes to legendary blues man Pervis Spann.

He passed away last week of complications of Alzheimer's disease. Spann was 89. His funeral is happening right now at Apostolic Church of God at 63rd and Dorchester.

The wake started at 10:30 and the funeral is at noon. Spann's burial is private.

You can watch the entire funeral on our digital streaming network CBS News Chicago, beginning at noon.

CBSChicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBSChicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 23, 2022 / 11:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.