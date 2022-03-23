Loved ones say goodbye to Chicago legend Pervis Spann the Blues Man
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Loved ones are saying their final goodbyes to legendary blues man Pervis Spann.
He passed away last week of complications of Alzheimer's disease. Spann was 89. His funeral is happening right now at Apostolic Church of God at 63rd and Dorchester.
The wake started at 10:30 and the funeral is at noon. Spann's burial is private.
You can watch the entire funeral on our digital streaming network CBS News Chicago, beginning at noon.
