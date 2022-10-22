Watch CBS News
Loved gather to say goodbye to Walter E. Smithe, founder of Walter E. Smith Furniture and Design

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Friends and family are gathering to say goodbye to Walter E Smithe

The 86-year-old, who was the founder of Walter E. Smithe Furniture and Design, died earlier this month.

Smithe formerly served in the army.  he also worked for General Electric and IBM before taking over the furniture business his father founded.

He pioneered the concept of customer-order furniture in the Chicago area.

Smithe is also well-known for his quirky tv commercials which have been a staple on Chicago television for years.

