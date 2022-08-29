Watch CBS News
Love Fridge going solar in Englewood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local group working to feed Chicago just went off the grid.

Love Fridge has a couple dozen refrigerators and dry pantries throughout different neighborhoods. The free food and items are available 24/7 for anyone who may need them – no questions asked.

But one particular Love Fridge in Englewood is now unlike any other. It is the first solar-powered fridge.

The panels used to power it were installed on a nearby roof, and went into operation on Sunday.

You can check out the fridge, or donate, at 6344 S. Morgan St. For information on how to donate, visit their website, thelovefridge.com.

August 29, 2022

